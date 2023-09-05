Ray Williamson is one of the faces that veterans will see when they visit the Michigan Veterans Foundation.

The way he sees it, they deserve better than the care they receive.

"People talk about loving veterans and I believe that they do, but there's something about the practice of putting your money where your mouth is to make it happen," he said.

And among the groups that do offer care, their ability to be helpful is faltering. Williamson is the resource development director for the foundation, which takes care Michigan veterans. Their funding is running out - even as the need to care for veterans remains in high demand.

That includes Harvey Harris, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1974 - during the Vietnam Era.

"People need to know that there's somebody out there who cares about them, and that's very important in these days and times because everybody's going through trauma. That's why I'm here," he said.

"I went through trauma and I'm still going through it. But because I found this place, it gives me hope to know there's still hope for people out there like me."

People like him number in the thousands. Over the years, as they sought care for addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, and mental health, veterans from all ages and tours needed a place to get their lives back on track.

Resources from shelter and transitional housing to access to a computer and clothing are all part of the Michigan Veterans Foundation. It was founded in 1989 by Vietnam Veteran Tyrone Chattman who died in 2020.

Part of the reason for the need was the difficulty that some men have with asking for help.

"There was always a thing about getting intervention," said Parish Blevens, another veteran who uses the MVF. "So that's what a lot of men don't like to do, is to go to counseling and get intervention. So that's why we're giving this service - and we need it."

However, during the pandemic there was a cut to shelter capacity. With public health emergency funding ending, so is the foundation's ability to help others, their CEO said.

"It's been very difficult, it's been very frustrating. I had to lay off some staff so we can meet the budget," said Raeda Dabaja, CEO of Michigan Veterans Foundation.

"We're multitasking as much as we can. Between me and the staff, we're all working together as a team. The case manager has been wearing many hats, serving breakfast, driving the guys to their appointment, back and forth to the VA."

To donate or raise funds for the foundation, people can visit michiganveteransfoundation.org for more information.