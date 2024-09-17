The Brief Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which comes with six weeks until the presidential election in November The state of Michigan encourages everyone to register to vote as early as possible, which includes doing so online, at the clerk's office, or by mail In Michigan, someone can pre-register when they turn 16. As long as they are 18 by election day, they'll be eligible to vote



Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and with less than 50 days until the presidential election, there is a large push to increase participation among voters in November and beyond.

From Taylor Swift's post on Instagram to outreach groups directly engaging voters where they are in Michigan, efforts are being unleashed around the U.S. to make sure individuals are exercising their political power.

In Michigan, there are three primary options for casting a ballot - early, by mail, or in-person on election day. The state has worked to make voting easier by stretching out the window when people can cast their vote.

But before that can happen, individuals must register to vote in their city or township. The Michigan Secretary of State encourages everyone to register as soon as possible to ensure there are no issues by the time someone votes.

Register to vote in Michigan

For anyone unsure about the status of their voter registration, they can check on the state's website by filling out some information on an online form. The form includes one's voter registration status, where their polling location is, and who their clerk is.

If someone isn't registered to vote, they can do so online, in person, or by mail if there are more than 15 days before the election. They can do so at this link.

If someone wants to register to vote within two weeks of the election, they may only do so at their local clerk's office with proof of residency documentation. This option is available to anyone up to 8 p.m. on election day so long as the resident is in line.

If someone is registered to vote, but in a different city or township than the one they live in currently, they will need to re-register to vote.

You can find your clerk's office by filling out your home address here.

Related article

Other voter registration options

Voter registration laws and deadlines vary by state. Depending, you may be able to register online, by mail or in person.

The U.S. government has set up a website, vote.gov , to begin the voter registration process. Once you select your state, you can see what the requirements are to register.

The website will also show you what your voter registration deadline is, which, in some cases, is as much as 30 days before Election Day. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Once you register, you can vote in national, state, and local elections.

If you’ve moved recently, you should check that your address is correct so that you’ll be able to vote in person or receive your mailed ballot.

Eligibility for registering to vote in Michigan

If someone wants to register to vote, they need a few things. They must be a U.S. citizen, live in Michigan, and are not currently serving a prison sentence.

Pre-registering to vote is available to anyone who is at least 16 years old - though someone can only cast a ballot after turning 18. Six months after they turn 17, the state will automatically register them to vote.

If they are 18 years old by election day, they will be permitted to vote.

In order to register, someone must show proof of where they live, which can include either a driver's license or state ID, a current utility bill or bank statement, or a paycheck.

The application can be filled out online, at a Secretary of State branch office, at the clerk's office, or through the mail. Once the application is processed, the clerk's office will send a voter registration card.

Learn more here.

How to request an absentee ballot

Requesting ballot online

For voters interested in filling out their ballot without ever leaving their home, they can go online and request their absentee form.

The online form can be found here .

The form will be available before 5 p.m. on the Friday before the election.

Download the ballot application form

Voters can also download the absentee ballot request form, fill it out and mail it to the clerk’s office.

The form can be found here .

There are applications available in other languages, including Arabic , in Spanish , Bengali , and Farsi .

Request directly from the clerk’s office

Voters can also go directly through the clerk’s office to request an absentee ballot. Two options are available to them: calling the clerk’s office and asking that an application be mailed to them, or requesting one in person at one’s clerk’s office.