Michigan votes: What to bring on Election Day

On Nov. 5, the United States will vote for a new President. In Michigan, we’ll also be voting for a new U.S. Senator, U.S House races, and state house races well. If you plan to vote in person, you want to make sure you’re bringing what you need to vote.

In the state of Michigan, there isn’t technically anything that you need in order to vote – aside from yourself.

The state of Michigan enforces a voter identification requirement, but that does not mean you have to show your identification.

Michigan’s voter identification laws

There is no law in Michigan that requires you to prove your identity in order to vote.

When you go to your polling location, you will likely be asked for ID but you are not required to provide it. Instead, you can sign an affidavit attesting that you are not in possession of identification.

How to Vote

If you choose to go this route — which is well within your rights – you are signing a legally binding document.

What is a valid photo ID in Michigan?

A Michigan driver’s license or state ID card satisfies the requirement. However, not having one of those forms does not mean you can’t vote.

The state lists the following documents as valid options to vote.: