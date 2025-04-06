Three bodies found inside burning car in Detroit

The Brief Detroit firefighters responded to a car fire on the city's west side. Once the fire was extinguished, three bodies were discovered inside. DPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.



What we know:

Three bodies were found in a burning car on Detroit's west side Sunday morning.

The Detroit Fire Department was called around 5:50 a.m. to a car on fire at Milford and 30th Streets on April 6. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found three bodies inside.

Detroit police were called and their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

The bodies have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-Speak-Up.