Michigan winter weather closes Secretary of State offices in 20+ counties -- See closures here

Many Michigan Secretary of State offices are closed Wednesday as winter weather moves in.

Much of the state is under watches and warnings into Thursday.

Read: Warnings come with mix of freezing rain, snow, tough travel and power outages

In Southeast Michigan, a wintry mix is expected, with freezing rain turning to sleet and snow. Snow totals locally range from under an inch to three inches with a foot possible by the time you make it to the tip of the thumb.

SOS offices closed Wednesday:

Allegan County (Allegan)

Barry County (Hastings)

Berrien County (Benton Harbor, Niles)

Branch County (Coldwater), Calhoun County (Albion, Battle Creek)

Cass County (Dowagiac)

Eaton County (Lansing – Executive Court)

Hillsdale County (Hillsdale)

Ingham County (Lansing – East Michigan Ave., Mason)

Jackson County (Jackson)

Kalamazoo County (Kalamazoo, Portage)

Lenawee County (Adrian)

Livingston County (Howell)

Macomb County (Chesterfield, Clinton Twp., Eastpointe, Romeo, Shelby Twp., Sterling Heights, Warren)

Monroe County (Monroe, Temperance)

Oakland County (Clarkston, Hazel Park, Highland, Novi, Oak Park, Pontiac, Rochester Hills, Southfield, Troy, West Bloomfield)

St. Clair County (Port Huron)

St. Joseph County (Sturgis)

Van Buren County (Paw Paw)

Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Ypsilanti)

Wayne County (Belleville, Brownstown, Canton, Dearborn, Detroit – East Warren Ave, Detroit – Bagley, Detroit – Livernois, Detroit – West Grand Blvd, Detroit – Mack Ave, Detroit – West 7 Mile, Hamtramck, Inkster, Livonia, Redford, Taylor, Trenton)

Customers who had an appointment with the SOS will be contacted via email to reschedule it. If your license or license plate expires during the closure, you can renew them Thursday with no penalty.

Also, tabs, most license plates, and most licenses and IDs can be renewed and replaced online at Michigan.gov/SOS or at any Secretary of State self-service station.

More closures could be added. Check the SOS website for updates.