Michigan woman faces 35-60 years in prison for fire that killed man, dogs

A Michigan woman is looking at a 35-60 year prison sentence for a fire that killed a man and his dogs in 2021.

Hope Snyder, 43, of Kincheloe, pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder, first-degree arson, and two counts of second-degree killing/torturing animals. The plea includes the sentencing agreement.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Snyder had an argument over messages with the victim, who lived in Mason County's Fountain near Lake Michigan. She also messaged friends saying she was going to burn the victim's house down and steal his truck and money, Nessel said.

On Nov. 22, 2021, she torched the man's house, killing him and his two dogs. She then stole his truck and fled. She was arrested at Detroit Metro Airport.

"This plea agreement ensures Ms. Snyder will face significant consequences for her unconscionable crimes," Nessel said. "I commend the diligent efforts of Michigan State Police and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, who worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim, his family, and his beloved pets."

Snyder will be sentenced Aug. 27.