Michigan woman facing gun charges after allegedly going to US Capitol Police headquarters to talk about Jan. 6

A woman was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters Wednesday after allegedly driving to Washington D.C. from Michigan with several guns.

Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, is facing unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession/transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm charges after agents spotted her in front of the police building around 1:40 p.m.

Police said McAttee was parked in a no parking zone, so officers approached her. According to police, she told the officers she wanted to talk about information she had about Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol Insurrection.

One of the agents spotted a gun case and butt of a long gun in McAttee's vehicle while talking to her. Police said she confirmed she had firearms.

Police recovered an unloaded Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzle-loader, a loaded Mossberg .410 caliber shotgun, and a Gamo pellet gun.

According to a press release from Capitol Police, "There is no evidence the 58-year-old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers. We cannot provide the details of that conversation because they are now part of an open investigation. She was not on file with the USCP."