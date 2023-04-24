A Monroe woman was arrested after fleeing police following an attempted traffic stop in Ohio.

The chase ended shortly after the suspect drove through stopsticks deployed by sheriff's deputies, though the suspect continued trying to flee even after her tires had disintegrated.

The chase happened early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Monroe County Central Dispatch got a call from Washington Township in Ohio about a vehicle pursuit traveling north up I-75. According to police, the vehicle fled into Michigan before exiting into the town of Erie. After fleeing into Monroe Township, deputies caught up with the suspect before putting up road spikes to stop her.

After coming to a stop in a subdivision, the suspect refused to exit her vehicle. She then tried fleeing again when deputies tried breaking her window with a baton.

MORE: Michigan State Police to use unmarked police cars to crack down on distracted driving

She stopped a second time several hundred yards away, before being taken into custody.

The woman, identified as a 36-year-old, was arrested and charged for fleeing and eluding, as well as operating while intoxicated.