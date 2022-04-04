Michigan woman sentenced after stealing $32K+ from daughter who was in adult foster care home

A woman was sentenced to probation and must pay restitution after stealing thousands of dollars from her daughter who was in an adult foster care home.

Tamala Taylor, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty in February to embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000, and agreed to pay restitution. She had been charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $20,000 to $50,000, last year.

Taylor was sentenced Monday to two years probation and will pay $32,578.81 in restitution to her daughter.

While her daughter was living in an adult foster care home in Missaukee County's Manton, Taylor was stealing her money. Authorities said Taylor also refused to pay the full rent of the foster care home, and she was not providing her daughter with adequate money to pay for personal expenses.