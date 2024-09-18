Michigan woman sentenced to prison for role in sex trafficking of minor

A Flint woman will spend five years behind bars after authorities say she and her boyfriend conspired to traffic a minor girl and assaulted the victim to get her to comply.

Latesha Gardner, 30, will also serve three years of parole when she gets out of prison and must pay $9,750 in restitution to the victim. She'll also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Gardener and her boyfriend Charles Cunigan used force, fraud, or coercion as they conspired to traffic the victim from December 2021 through around March 2022. Authorities say they took the girl from Tennessee to Illinois, Louisiana, and Texas for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex. Gardner also taught the girl how to "pose sexy" for photos that would be used to advertise the sex online.

Authorities said that at times, Gardner engaged in sex with the victim and told her what to do.

Additionally, Gardner and Cunigan assaulted the girl if she did not comply. A Department of Justice press release references an incident in February 2022 where Cunigan punched and kicked the victim, while Gardner hit the victim with a liquor bottle and a high-heeled shoe.

Gardner pleaded guilty on June 18 to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. Cunigan pleaded guilty on June 25 to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.