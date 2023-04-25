Michigan woman's disappearance remains a mystery nearly 33 years after car found running along I-96

article

It's been nearly 33 years since Paige Renkoski disappeared after dropping her mother off at Detroit Metro Airport.

Authorities said Renkoski, who was 30 at the time, took her mother to the airport and then went to visit with a friend in Canton until about 2 p.m. May 24, 1990.

Around 3:30 p.m., a driver saw her talking to two unknown men along I-96, near the Fowlerville exit.

Just before 7:50 p.m. that same day, her two-door Oldsmobile was found running on the shoulder of westbound I-96. Her purse and shoes were inside, authorities said.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar have been used to search for Renkoski in several areas. They have also received more than 1,000 tips, but none have led to Renkoski, who would be 63 today.

Renkoski, who has blue eyes, was 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighed 125 pounds, and had blonde hair when she disappeared.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to Renkoski's location. Submit tips to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at 1800speakup.org.