Michigan Youth Challenge Academy accepting applications for free program for at-risk teens
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) is accepting applications for the next session of the program, which helps at-risk teens get back on track.
The next cycle begins July 13, and is open to teens between 15 ½ and 18.
Following a military-like structure, teens in the program work toward their high school diploma or GED. The program includes 5 ½ months in residence at Fort Custer in Battle Creek and a year post-residential.
The program focuses on eight core components: academic excellence, health and hygiene, job skills, leadership/followership, life coping skills, physical fitness, responsible citizenship, and service to the community.
Beyond graduation, participants get help with enrolling in college or trade school. Those interested in joining the military also can get help with that. This is all free.
After completing the MYCA, participants have the opportunity to do the MI Job Challenge program, which gives them skilled trades training and helps with job placement.
The MYCA is part of the National Guard Youth Challenge Program, though joining the military is not a requirement.
Parents and potential participants are required to attend an in-person information session. More than a dozen are coming up, including two in Detroit and one in Ypsilanti:
- March 26 – Benton Harbor
- March 29 – Grand Rapids
- March 31 – Sturgis
- April 1 – Jackson
- April 2 – Detroit
- April 5 – Lansing
- April 7 – Battle Creek
- April 9 – Flint
- April 16 – Ypsilanti
- April 29 – Traverse City
- May 5 – Grandville
- May 10 – Ann Arbor
- May 12 – Battle Creek
- May 17 – Lansing
- May 19 – Grayling
- May 20 – Alpena
- May 21 – Sault Ste. Marie
- May 28 – Kalamazoo
- June 07 – Detroit
Learn more about the Youth Challenge Academy, and apply here.