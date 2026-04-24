Michigan youth soccer coach accused of picking up child from Ohio to sexually assault them at hotel

The Brief A Grand Blanc man is accused of being an online predator of a child. He then allegedly picked the child up in Ohio and transported them to a Michigan hotel for sex. Chason Pointer is a soccer coach in the Holly area and is accused of doing this more than once with the child.



A youth soccer coach from Holly was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of sex crimes with a minor, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Michigan said.

The backstory:

Chason Pointer, 42, is charged with transporting a minor for criminal sexual activity and coercion and enticement of a minor.

Pointer, from Grand Blanc, allegedly preyed on a minor online and traveled across state lines to pick up the child from their northern Ohio home.

Pointer then transported the child to a Michigan hotel late at night where he sexually assaulted them.

"Creeps lurk online and prey on our children. They want to hurt them just as this man allegedly did. And we are in a race to stop these monsters," said U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon.

Investigators said that it was not the first time he had done it. Pointer made previous trips to Ohio to sexually assault the child and discussed the activity using social media.

On April 10, 2026, a federal magistrate judge in Flint held a bond hearing and detained Pointer pending trial.

The decision was based on a danger to the community if Ponter were free.

Pointer pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. The magistrate judge continued Pointer’s detention pending trial on the charges.

Investigators are requesting that if the public has any information regarding the suspect or the case and/or if you have a child who may have relevant information through contact with Pointer as a youth soccer coach in the Holly area, contact the Detroit FBI Field Office at 313-965-2323 or send email to www.tips.fbi.gov.