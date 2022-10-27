Michigan youth sports referee accused of sexually assaulting athlete

article

A man who has refereed youth sports around Michigan is facing criminal sexual conduct charges stemming from alleged assaults of a boy.

Gerald Allen Sutter, 70, of Lansing Township, has officiated numerous sports, mainly baseball and softball, authorities said.

He is accused of sexually assaulting an athlete between 2019 and 2021. Authorities said these alleged assaults happened at Sutter's home in the 700 block of Fitting Avenue.

While he lives in Lansing Township, he traveled the state for work, and police believe there may be more victims. Authorities said they found evidence suggesting this when they searched Sutter's home during his arrest Tuesday.

Sutter was an official for early childhood sports through college athletics. Over the past 50 years, he has worked around the state but was mainly in the mid-Michigan area, officials said.

Authorities said that anyone that has played or had children who have played sports in this area likely had games officiated by Sutter. He also went by the name Jerry and nickname "Dewey."

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office has set up a hotline for potential victims. Call 517-676-8440 or email officialhotline@ingham.org with information.