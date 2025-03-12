Michigan zoo welcomes 2 critically endangered African penguin chicks

article

The Brief Two critically endangered African penguin chicks hatched late last year at the Saginaw Children's Zoo. The zoo called the addition of the new penguins a major milestone for the colony. African penguins have seen nearly a 70% population drop in the last century.



The Saginaw Children's Zoo shared some good news this week - two critically endangered African penguins recently hatched.

The currently unnamed male chicks hatched just before Christmas to first-time penguin parents Blake and Melody.

According to the zoo, African penguins have seen nearly a 70% population drop in the last century as a result of habitat destruction, overfishing, and climate change.

(Photo: Saginaw Children's Zoo)

"These chicks represent hope for the future of their species, and we are committed to their care and conservation," the zoo wrote in a post announcing the newest members of the penguin colony, saying that the additions mark a major milestone.

What you can do:

The zoo is now seeking help naming the chicks.

You can vote now on one of four name pairs:

Eggs Benedict (Benny) and Quiche (Kyle)

Flip and Flop

Damien and Scramble

Omelet and Hamlet

As of Wednesday morning, Eggs Benedict and Quiche have the most votes, followed by Flip and Flop.

Vote here.

Big picture view:

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), there are fewer than 19,800 mature African penguins worldwide. Of those, there are about 9,900 breeding pairs of the birds.

IFAW said that there were an estimated 141,000 breeding pairs. By 2019, that number was down to an estimated 17,700. According to IFAW, if the trend continues, the species could be extinct within 10 years.