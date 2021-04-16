Michiganders urged to use online self-service, kiosks after COVID closes some SOS branches

Nine Secretary of State branches, including three in southeast Michigan, are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Troy, Dearborn, and Livonia branches are being deep-cleaned after virus exposures.

While the offices are closed and getting an appointment at an open branch is still difficult, residents are urged to use online self-service or kiosks to conduct their business.

"Our services, the vast majority of them, are online, by mail, or at self-service stations," said Jake Rollow, the director of communications for the Michigan SOS.

Rollow said the kiosks are convenient and quick, and many of them can be found at Kroger and Meijer stores.

"People love the new self-service stations. The average wait time is about two minutes and people walk away with tabs in hand," he said.

Advertisement

Click here to use the SOS online services.