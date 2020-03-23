Michiganders wake up to snow days after start of spring

The first day of spring came and went on our calendars, but based on this weekend's temperatures you wouldn't know it.

Well here's more evidence that Michigan doesn't care about your calendar: it snowed last night.

After a particularly chilly weekend, mother nature blessed us with (at least) one more snowfall Sunday night, featuring 1.3 inches of precipitation. Despite March's total being particularly light, it appears we weren't out of the woods yet when it came to colder weather.

For those self-quarantined and refusing to open the blinds, you wouldn't even notice the fresh layer of white on the ground. Maybe the state-recommended exile into our homes will help shield us from the depressing sight.

However, it's possible by the time you do look outside, most of that snow will be gone.

With most of the precipitation ending by 10 a.m. in southeast Michigan, we'll be looking at reaching the 40's on Monday and be in the 50's by mid-week.

