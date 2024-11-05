Michigan's 10th Congressional District results: John James's reelection bid vs. Carl Marlinga

Republican John James is defending his seat for the first time in the 2024 Election and it’s against a familiar foe: Democrat Carl Marlinga.

James and Marlinga first went head-to-head in the 2022 Election for Michigan’s 10th House seat – a race James won by 1,600 votes.

The race was extremely close two years ago but is not seen as a toss-up in this election. The 10th District is seen as leaving right but is still expected to be an extremely close race as Democrats have targeted it as a Congressional seat that could be flipped.

We'll be tracking election results all night long - check out the map below to see how votes for the 10th District are unfolding.

James ran for U.S. Senate twice before running for Congress. He beat out Marlinga by half a point in what became the third-closest race for a House seat in 2022. After serving in the U.S. Army, James worked in supply chain management for a firm based in Detroit.

Marlinga served as the Macomb County Prosecutor for five terms, as well as a judge in the circuit court before running for office. He has told the media his desire to run has roots in protecting democracy. He specifically identified the riot on Jan. 6 as a reason for wanting to serve in the U.S. House in 2025.

