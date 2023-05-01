Michigan's Adventure offering free entry to military members, veterans this Memorial Day weekend

article

Military members and veterans can enjoy the Michigan's Adventure amusement park for free this Memorial Day weekend.

Active duty military members, National Guardsmen, Reservists, veterans, and retirees will get free single-day entry May 26 through May 29 by showing their ID at the front gate turnstiles.

As part of this deal, those eligible can also purchase discounted tickets for $30 each for up to six other people. While the military member receives free entry at the gate, these tickets must be purchased in advance.

This includes only entry to the amusement park, as the WildWater Adventure water park does not open until June 10.

The park is at 4750 Whitehall Rd. in Muskegon.

Buy tickets here.