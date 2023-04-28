Mackinac Island tops Best Summer Travel Destination list
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Planning your summer getaway? Look no further than right here in Michigan.
USA Today named Mackinac Island the Best Summer Travel Destination this year.
Here's what USA Today had to say about Mackinac Island:
Travel editors and experts worked together to come up with a list of travel destinations that readers then voted on to compile the 10Best list.
This announcement coincides with the opening of many hotels, restaurants, and shops on the island for the 2023 season.
Full list of top summer travel destinations:
- Mackinac Island, Michigan
- Mobile, Alabama
- Door County, Wisconsin
- Mystic, Connecticut
- Chicago, Illinois
- Hocking Hills, Ohio
- Crystal River, Florida
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk, New York
- Shenandoah Valley, Virginia