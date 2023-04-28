Mackinac Island tops Best Summer Travel Destination list

article

Planning your summer getaway? Look no further than right here in Michigan.

USA Today named Mackinac Island the Best Summer Travel Destination this year.

Here's what USA Today had to say about Mackinac Island:

"Between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll find Mackinac Island, where you’ll ride on horse-drawn carriages along car-free roads, observe fudge being made (and then sample it) and tour the historic Fort Mackinac. This Lake Huron-based continental island is also home to Mackinac Island State Park, where you can hike, bike, kayak, and take photos of the local natural beauty, including the stunning limestone Arch Rock." —

Travel editors and experts worked together to come up with a list of travel destinations that readers then voted on to compile the 10Best list.

This announcement coincides with the opening of many hotels, restaurants, and shops on the island for the 2023 season.

