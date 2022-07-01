Michigan's best drivers are in Dearborn, study says

article

Dearborn drivers are the best in Michigan and among the best in the nation, at least according to a new study from Insurify.

MORE: Michigan has the best drivers

The company that helps drivers compare car insurance rates looked at more than 4.6 million insurance applications from cities with at least 50,000 residents.

The city in each state with the most drivers without any at-fault violations on their records, such as speeding tickets and crashes, was deemed the best driving city.

Read more Dearborn news here.

According to the study, 90.5% of Dearborn drivers have a clean record. And Dearborn was ranked the second best driving city in the United States. The Villages, Fla. was ranked No. 1.

The national average is 82.9%.

Four other Michigan cities also made the top 10 list of U.S. cities – Sterling Heights (4), Flint (6), Southfield (9), and Westland (10).