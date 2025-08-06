Michigan's Chief Growth Officer on tour, working to grow the state's population

The Brief Michigan's Chief Growth Officer is on the road to help boost the state's population. The first part of the tour includes visits to several organizations.



Growing a state's population is key to many things and that includes a successful economy.

So, Michigan's Chief Growth Officer, Hilary Doe, is on the road heading across the state to help boost the population and show people why the Great Lakes State is a great place to call home.

Her first stop on her journey was Detroit.

Big picture view:

Doe hopes not just to welcome people but to show them why Michigan is a great place to live, work and play. Her team is doing a summer roadshow to show and highlight the opportunities in the state.

The first part of the tour includes visits to several organizations.

"Citizen robotics is doing 3-D printing of housing and helping to keep housing costs low, which is so critical to young talent and places like the empowerment plan here that are highlighting great workforce opportunities," Doe said.

Doe makes it clear that job growth leads to population growth.

"The 66% of Michigan counties grew last year. Detroit is on its second year of growth and other places have joined it, Flint reported growth for the first time in 25 years and the stat that I love to share most is the growth of our young adult population is now accelerating faster than 45 other states."

But challenges still exist, as Doe says solutions are in the works.

Dig deeper:

The tour will take Doe to communities across the state, but she says it is an all-hands-on-deck sort of effort.

The effort is not about sitting back and watching others go to work, everyone can all stand up and do their part.