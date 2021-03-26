Michigan's COVID-19 numbers spike as state reports more than 5,000 new cases

Michigan's COVID-19 cases have spiked.

The state reported 5,030 new cases and 20 deaths Friday. That brings the total to 647,899 cases and 16,004 deaths.

This uptick in cases comes as vaccinations increase and restrictions relax.

Currently, 31% of the state's population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 18% of people are fully vaccinated.

"We have younger patients in the hospital on oxygen who might need to go home on oxygen in their 20's and 30's that we just didn't see last year," said Dr. Joel Fishbain, an infectious disease specialist with Beaumont.

Younger people are being hospitalized and having breathing issues due to COVID-19.

Fishbain said there has been an increase in the B.1.1.7. variant.

"Now you have the right virus that's just waiting to spread, and we know that more than half the cases in Michigan appear to be the variant that's more contagious," he said.

Fishbain said the more a virus spreads, the more likely a chase of mutation is.

"Imagine an additional mutation with all this virus spreading that is no longer covered by the vaccine," he said.

He said there are ways to prevent that from happening, though.

"I do think the measures are simple. Wear a mask. Wear the right kind of mask. Avoid large gatherings," he said. "Pretend like you're infected and going to spread it no matter what."

If you're still dismissive of the virus, Fishbain said to talk to a long hauler who is still struggling from the illnesses.

"Listen to their story because that will convince you that wearing a mask isn't such a big deal but not being able to go to work or function for months? That's a big deal," he said.

Monica Hickson lost her fiance David Reed to COVID-19.

You can also talk to someone who has lost a loved one to the virus. Monica Hickson wrote a book, "The COVID Diaries," about losing her fiance to COVID-19.

"At the end of the day, there will be light. I'm still looking for my light. Actually, yesterday was the year anniversary of the last time I saw him when I dropped him off at the hospital," she said. "You know you hear about pandemics, they happen once every 100 years or something, and you think it will never hit us and when it did, it's - it's tragedy."