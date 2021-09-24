Michigan's Debbie Dingell, Georgia' Marjorie Taylor Greene get in abortion rights shouting match

Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Dingell got into it on the steps of the Capitol Building with Georgia Republican US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Friday - and cameras were rolling.

Greene was involved in a shouting match with Dingell (D-Dearborn) over the subject of abortion as a group of Democrats were posing for a photo-op after just passing the Women's Health Protection Act. The move is an attempt to protect the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision against possible future US Supreme Court Action.

"Horrendous," Greene appeared to yell in various recordings shared online. "You should all be ashamed."

Dingell shouted back about a "lack of civility." "You know what?" Greene responded. "Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility. It’s called murder."

"We have lots of laws we follow," Dingell retorted. "You should practice the basic thing you're taught in church: Respect your neighbor."

Greene fired back, "Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life."

"You try being a Christian and treat your colleagues decently," Dingell snapped.

Dingell then appeared to stumble down one of the Capitol steps and was helped by fellow Democrat Rep. Frank Pallone who steadied her.

"Watch your step, lady. You're going to fall down," Greene said. "Control yourself."

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (left, bright blue dress) and Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (light blue) can be seen on the Capitol steps today arguing abortion rights.

Dingell's staff released a statement about the altercation, claiming she was "attacked" by Greene who was "heckling and yelling (maskless)" - although they were outdoors and beyond six feet apart.

Dingell afterward tweeted, "Two things we learned today. 1-Be a good neighbor. 2-Don't mess with Michigan women."

Dingell's office's full statement is below:

"Today Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked Democrats on the steps of the Capitol, heckling and yelling (maskless) after passing the Women's Health Protection Act. Debbie Dingell stood up against MTG, proving that she is the tough leader we need in Congress who is willing to fight for progress and for us.



"We know that women from Michigan get the job done, and today, Debbie stood up against a bully heckling her colleagues on the steps of the United States Capitol. Republicans like MTG are not going to back down and they're going to keep spreading misinformation and making attacks against Democrats' agenda in Congress."

Greene's office has not put out a statement as of yet and she has not tweeted about it.

