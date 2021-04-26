Michigan's expanded mask rule for kids age 2-4 begins Monday

Michigan's expanded mask mandate that includes kids ages 2-4 goes into effect today.

After previously being exempt from the mask rule handed down by the state's health department, a new order requiring younger kids to wearing a face covering is now in place until May 24.

The new rule is in response to the growing role that kids have played in the transmission of COVID-19, as well as a recent spike in pediatric hospitalizations linked to the virus.

Last week, the Michigan Hospital Association cited state data that showed 70 kids had been hospitalized with COVID-19, a consequence of the rampant spread of the coronavirus that's been tied to the rise of different variants and a drop in compliance of wearing a mask and social distancing.

Even as young people handle getting infected better, it hasn't left every child unscarred after contracting the disease. At least 10 kids in the state have died from the virus, according to CovKid project.

Because much of Michigan's earlier outbreak was linked to schools, which had reintroduced classroom learning options in February and March, the state health department released a new epidemic order on April 16 that strengthened the mask mandate and reduced gathering sizes.

Up to 15 people from no more than three households are allowed to gather in a home. Masks are required and social distancing should be followed, per state guidance.

Other restrictions like business limits and entertainment venue capacities haven't been bolstered. The governor has instead pleaded with citizens to abide by safe decisions.