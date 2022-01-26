Michigan's Hudsonville Ice Cream adds 7 Little Debbie snack flavors

article

Love ice cream? How about Little Debbie snack cakes?

Hudsonville Ice Cream in Holland and Little Debbie teamed up to create seven ice cream flavors inspired by the treats.

Holland-based Hudsonville collaborated with Little Debbie last year for Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, a limited holiday release. The new flavors will be available all year long.

Find the pints for $2.50 each at Walmart beginning Feb. 1.

New Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream flavors:

