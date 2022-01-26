Michigan's Hudsonville Ice Cream adds 7 Little Debbie snack flavors
article
HOLLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Love ice cream? How about Little Debbie snack cakes?
Hudsonville Ice Cream in Holland and Little Debbie teamed up to create seven ice cream flavors inspired by the treats.
Holland-based Hudsonville collaborated with Little Debbie last year for Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, a limited holiday release. The new flavors will be available all year long.
Find the pints for $2.50 each at Walmart beginning Feb. 1.
New Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream flavors:
Advertisement
- Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses
- Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces
- Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl
- Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl
- Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream
- Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl