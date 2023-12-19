Michigan's minimum wage will rise 23 cents next year.

The state's minimum hourly wage stands at $10.10 this year and will rise to $10.33 per hour starting Jan. 1, 2024.

A law that passed in 2018 authorized annual wage increases. The rate did not increase in 2021 because of the unemployment rate at the time. The wage increase in 2025 will rise further to $10.56 due to the same law.

The Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity lists the information online, also listing the rate that 16 and 17 year olds will earn $8.78 an hour. The tipped employee rate for hourly pay will also rise to $3.93.

There is also a training wage increase for newly-hired employees ages 16-19 that will rise to $4.25.

Despite the state's minimum wage's expected rise, there is a chance it could rise even further next year when the state supreme court rules on a case concerning the legislature's "adopt and amend" strategy it used in 2018.

At the time, the Republican-led legislature chose to adopt a ballot initiative that would have raised the state's minimum wage, before amending it and lowering the increases.

The move brought criticism and an eventual court battle that reached the Michigan high court in December. An opinion could come next year.