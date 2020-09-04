Michigan's movie theater industry still waiting to reopen despite adopting safety guidelines

While many movie theaters across the country have re-opened at reduced capacity, the doors at Michigan theaters have remained shuttered.

The industry has been at a standstill due to the COVID-19 shutdown which began in March.

This week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced gyms can open at limited capacity and organized sports can resume.

Hundred of movie theaters in the United States are adhering to guidelines on the cinemasafe.org website.

Guidelines state that moviegoers must wear masks, social distance from other parties while theaters are implementing enhanced cleaning protocols.

Paul Glantz, CEO of Emagine Entertainment, released a statement saying: "Emagine, like all of its industry colleagues, has adopted the Cinemasafe protocols designed to ensure the health and safety of moviegoers. We look forward to reopening soon."

Cory Jacobson owns movie theaters in several states including Michigan. His theater in Iowa opened last week and he says opening safely is possible.

"We've been open for almost a week at our own choice, we've had no problems with social distancing in the lobby in the auditorium," said Jacobson to FOX 2 in a recent report.

Jacobson said there is evidence from experts on reopening safely. He believes the future of his business and many others need to reopen or they risk becoming extinct.

"Without that financial support from the federal government, which is the only place I could see us getting it, we will have to go out of business," he said.