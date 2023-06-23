Michigan's new distracted driving law • Ford preps for layoffs • DPS assault lawsuit

Michigan's new distracted driving law is the biggest update to laws governing what you can and can't do in your car.

In short, any cell phone use at all - whether it's at a stop light or to make a call - is outlawed. Once the vehicle leaves the house, any use of a mobile device to do any device will be against the law.

The new law was passed in early May before being signed by the governor in June. The bills, identified as HB 4250, 4251, and 4252, make Michigan the 26th state to pass hands-free driving laws.

MORE: Michigan's new distracted driving rules outlaws more than just texting while behind the wheel

Here's everything to know when the new law takes effect.

When does Michigan's distracted driving law take effect?

Law enforcement will be authorized to ticket anyone who violates the law starting on June 30.

What's included in the new law?

Whereas the previous rendition of the bill said drivers cannot "read, manually type, or send a text message" the new bill plainly states a driver cannot do "any task" using a mobile electronic device.

The use includes:

Send or receive a telephone call

Send, receive, or read a text message

View, record, or transmit a video

Access, read, or post to a social networking site

What are the fines for cell phone use?

Your first violation for using a cell phone while driving would be either a $100 fine or 16 hours of community service. From there, the penalties grow more severe:

Second or subsequent violation: $250 fine or 24 hours of community service, or both.

If 3 violations occur within a 3-year period: The driver would be ordered by the court to complete a drive-improvement course.

If a person driving a commercial vehicle or a school bus is caught holding or using a cell phone, they would face the following fines:

First violation: $200 fine or 32 hours of community service, or both.

Second or subsequent violation: $500 fine or 48 hours of community service, or both.

Featured article

Ford preparing for layoffs

A new round of layoffs at Ford Motor Co. is coming, according to reports, with the automaker looking to trim about $3 billion from its gas-powered side of the company.

Following news reports from the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, the company in a statement didn't deny the details but said it had nothing to announce.

"As we’ve said, part of the ongoing management of our business includes aligning our global staffing to meet business plans, and staying cost competitive as our industry evolves. At the same time, we continue to hire in key areas so that we have the skills and expertise needed to deliver on the Ford+ plan and leading product and services," the statement read.

Most of the cuts will come in the U.S. though the number of workers expected to face unemployment was unknown. Last year Ford cut about 3,000 positions from white-collar officers and contract employees.

Read more here.

Parents allege abuse by DPS staff

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is facing a major lawsuit after some parents say their children were physically abused by staff. Two ex-para professionals have been fired from DPSCD, which said one of them may be facing criminal charges but the district denies it covered up the alleged abuse.

Several parents have filed the lawsuit alleging abuse of power and a cover-up of child abuse, focusing on the Moses Field Elementary School. The lawsuit accuses the Detroit public schools and administrators of not reporting what attornies call substantiated cases of abuse to Child Protective Services and for failing to take the alleged abusers out of the school.

It also says that kids were restrained in specialized chairs meant to improve the posture of wheelchair-bound people. The allegations have now led to at least one criminal complaint from a parent.

The district said it removed two paraprofessionals from the Moses Field immediately after allegations surfaced. "The final investigation revealed improper conduct by both employees, one of which is facing criminal charges; both employees are no longer employed by the District."

Read more of the allegations here.

Family remembers ‘kind-hearted’ LaKeisha Smith

The family of a woman found shot to death at a Taylor motel are sharing more about who the victim, LaKeisha Smith was - and the future she was planning. "If you saw her, you would always see her with a beautiful smile on her face, always cheerful, she was good with kids," said Eric McGee, her uncle.

Alongside her other uncle Earl, the two watched Smith grow up and were always close to her. They could never imagine she would die at such a young age. Her uncle Earl said she had gotten to the point where it was time to leave the relationship she was in.

But the next day she was killed at the Tel-Wick Inn in Taylor. Soon after, her ex-boyfriend confessed to the murder to police at a gas station. Her relatives are happy they'll get closure from the incident - but that hasn't blunted the pain of losing their niece.

"She still had her whole life ahead of her," Eric said. "Making strides, making changes, life is about learning from your mistakes and moving forward and that’s what she was doing."

Read more about the tragic case here.

Cases of parvovirus surge in Metro Detroit

There's a new warning being issued in southeast Michigan about a surge in canine parvovirus cases amonmgst puppies. "It’s been a virus that’s been around likely mutated from wild dogs, but now is currently in our domestic dog population," said Dr. Katharina Freiberger.

Freiberger works at APAWS Veterinary Hospital, where the staff is giving puppies the parvo vaccine and encouraging young dog owners to do the same.

Parvo is a highly contagious virus among dogs. It can be found on kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars, leashes and hands and clothes of people who handle contaminated dogs.

Summer is prime season for parvo virus which Freiberger says has ramped up in Metro Detroit. So far, Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue has treated 25 dogs for parvo this year. If you think your dog is infected, see a vet immediately.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Friday will be a bit cooler with on-and-off rain and plenty of cloud cover. The response on Saturday will be sun and humidity before rain returns to the forecast.

What else we're watching

Andre Spivey, the former Detroit councilman convicted in a bribery case and sentenced to two years in prison has received an early release order. He was transferred to a halfway house or home confinement. Ethan Crumbley is back in court Friday for his monthly review hearing. He still hasn't been sentenced due to the timing of his parent's trial. The Jobbie Nooner is today. The strange tradition that every Metro Detroiter loves will converge to Lake St. Clair for the annual summer party. Hopefully the rain doesn't ruin the day. Residents in Michigan have been given extra time to figure out their Medicaid coverage thanks to federal guidelines this week. Those enrolled are encouraged to get their paperwork in soon to help figure out what kind of coverage they have. Among the busy round of lawmaking at the legislature was the House approving a traffic safety rule that would permit automated cameras for enforcement along highways. FOX 2 previewed the legislation here

No need to worry about the 5 asteroids passing by Earth this weekend

Five asteroids are expected to pass by Earth over the weekend, NASA said in a post published earlier this month.

NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard, which tracks asteroids and comets that will make relatively close approaches to Earth, currently lists five asteroids, one of which the space agency deliberately crashed a spacecraft into in September 2022.

Currently the dashboard shows five asteroids that will pass our home planet between June 23 and 25. The asteroids vary in size with the smallest being the size of a car while the biggest one, named 467336 (2002 LT38), is about the size of a football stadium. NASA recently published footage from the September 2022 mission in which their spacecraft crashed into the massive asteroid known as Dimorphos.