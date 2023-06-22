Cases of parvovirus surge in dogs across Metro Detroit - what you need to know

There's a new warning being issued in southeast Michigan about a surge in canine parvo virus cases amonmgst puppies.

"It’s been a virus that’s been around likely mutated from wild dogs, but now is currently in our domestic dog population," said Dr. Katharina Freiberger.

Freiberger works at APAWS Veterinary Hospital, where the staff is giving puppies the parvo vaccine and encouraging young dog owners to do the same.

"This is a preventable disease through proper vaccination through a veterinarian," she said.

Parvo is a highly contagious virus among dogs. It can be found on kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars, leashes and hands and clothes of people who handle contaminated dogs.

The virus is common among puppies and unvaccinated dogs.

Symptoms include - lethargy, appetite loss, hypothermia, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Freiberger, who is the head veterinarian at APAWS, says infected dogs have a 50-50 chance of survival.

"It is a virus that lives in the environment and can live in the environment for six or even up to 12 months depending on the conditions," she said.

Summer is prime season for parvo virus which Freiberger says has ramped up in Metro Detroit.

So far, Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue has treated 25 dogs for parvo this year. If you think your dog is infected, see a vet immediately.

Puppies can receive the first vaccine at 8 weeks old, and it will continue until the dog is 16 weeks.

If you would like to help with treatment, go to the detroitpitcrew.com website.