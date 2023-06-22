Parents file lawsuit claiming Detroit school staff abused their children, some with special needs

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is facing a major lawsuit after some parents say their children were physically abused by staff.

Two ex-para professionals have been fired from DPSCD, which said one of them may be facing criminal charges but the district denies it covered up the alleged abuse.

Several parents have filed the lawsuit alleging abuse of power and a cover-up of child abuse, focusing on the Moses Field Elementary School.

The lawsuit accuses the Detroit public schools and administrators of not reporting what attornies call substantiated cases of abuse to Child Protective Services and for failing to take the alleged abusers out of the school.

It says kids "were restrained in specialized chairs to improve the posture of wheelchair-bound students and people."

One parent claimed their child was even choked. The attornies say that students were allowed to suffer for months all while vital information was allegedly kept from parents.

One of the parents said their child is non-verbal. FOX 2 has been told that some of the other students also have special needs.

Two of the parents spoke today about the lawsuit.

"She'd come home twice from double-diapered and also she'd come home with soiled pants in a bag," said parent Tanisha Floyd. "So that means someone was not even changing her. She would sit in that chair all day and she wasn't even getting changed right."

The DPSCD released a statement saying in part:

"The district removed two para-professionals from Moses Field immediately once allegations of student abuse surfaced ... The final investigation revealed improper conduct by both employees, once of which is facing criminal charges. Both employees are no longer employed by the district.

DPSCD parent Tanisha Floyd.

The district goes on to say, "There is no evidence that the school or central office administration failed to report abuse against children at the school. The district is prepared to defend itself through facts in court if necessary."



