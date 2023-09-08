Michigan's Norway Mountain ski area expected to reopen for 2024 season

article

A Michigan ski mountain that has been closed for years is planning to make a comeback.

Norway Mountain's new owners are working to get the Upper Peninsula ski area ready for the 2024-25 season.

The news was announced on social media earlier this week.

"We are going to take the next year and bring Norway back to the glory days," the owners wrote, promising more updates. There's also been video teases posted.

The mountain closed after the 2016-17 season, not long after reopening following renovations. When it was open, Norway Mountain had more than 160 acres of skiable land, which featured lighting for night skiing. There was also a restaurant.

A post made by previous owners on the mountain's Facebook page in the spring of 2017 said that the mountain was temporarily closed and said there would be announcements soon. However, no announcements came and it never reopened.

Norway Mountain is in the city of Norway, which is just a few miles away from the border of Wisconsin.

Watch FOX 2 News Live