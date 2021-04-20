Michigan road trips: State roadside parks reopen next weekend

article

Michigan's 85 scenic roadside parks reopen for the season April 30.

The parks are located around both the Upper and Lower Peninsula. They offer a place to stop and enjoy nature while taking road trips in Michigan.

With some parks overlooking water and others including trails and boardwalks through the trees, there's something for everyone.

Drinking water will not be available at all parks until later in May, as testing and treatment of the park water systems need to be completed.