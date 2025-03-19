Michigan's statewide tornado drill on Wednesday: What to know

s

Michigan's 2025 statewide tornado drill is Wednesday, March 19. At 1 p.m., alerts from TV, radio, and outdoor sirens will go off as a test. The voluntary test is to alert people of what to expect, in the event of a tornado emergency.



Michigan's statewide tornado drill is Wednesday afternoon and it may cause a bit of panic – but don't be alarmed.

Tornado sirens and alerts on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radios, TV, and radio stations will go off at 1 p.m.

The drill is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week – which started on Sunday and ends on Saturday.

The test is voluntary and not every community will participate, and will be overseen by Michigan State Police and the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

At 1 p.m., TV and radio alerts will go off, as will outdoor sirens.

This is all a test from the state to ensure people are on alert and is held every year during Severe Weather Week to encourage people to prepare for disasters and review their emergency plans before summer weather.

What you can do:

The entire point of the drill is to prepare you for the alerts.

Know the difference: Tornado Watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and loud roar, like a freight train.

Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day supply of water and food, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents and items that satisfy unique family needs.

Conduct regular tornado drills. Make sure each household member knows where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado.Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.

People are encouraged to use Wednesday to get ready ahead of potential severe weather. Tornadoes develop in an average of 10–15 minutes, so being ready before severe weather arrives is essential.

For more information go to michigan.gov/miready