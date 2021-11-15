Michigan vaccinates 70% of people 16 and older against COVID-19

In the spring, the idea of vaccinating 70% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 against COVID-19 was one that would lift restrictions. However, in June, those orders were lifted with a little more than 50% vaccinated. Now, less than a year after the first vaccine dose was available less than a year ago, Michigan has crossed the milestone of 70% partially vaccinated.

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that 5.7 million residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We know the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are our way out of the pandemic," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. "Vaccines are how we prevent infectious variants from spreading and threatening our ability to contain the pandemic. It’s important to take a moment to celebrate the hard work of those who have developed these vaccines, as well as those who have administered vaccines these past many months. We also thank Michiganders who have done their part to keep their families and communities safe by getting vaccinated."

RELATED: About 900,000 kids got COVID-19 vaccine in first week, White House says

MDHHS said it is not done getting vaccines distributed and wnats to vaccinate as many people as possible against the virus. Between January and October, unvaccinated Michiganders accoutned for 93.1% of all cases, 90.7% of hospitalizations, and 90.5% of all deaths.

"This is great news and we have been looking forward to surpassing this milestone since the vaccines became available," said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. "We urge Michiganders who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue practices we know help stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing. The vaccine continues to be how we will return to normalcy in the state, and we thank all of those who have done their part to end this pandemic."