A crash in mid-Michigan left one woman dead and three others with serious injuries after a driver believed to be impaired failed to stop at an intersection when they struck another vehicle.

Michigan State Police investigating the crash in Shiawassee County said a Dodge Durango was northbound when struck a Saturn Vue on Jan. 29 around 9:30 p.m.

Both the 25-year-old driver from Dearborn and the 32-year-old passenger from Taylor in the Dodge Durango sustained serious injuries from the crash.

The Vue, which was traveling westbound carrying two adults and an infant, was struck at the intersection of M-21 and Vernon Road in Venice Township.

The Vue's driver was a 20-year-old man from Orion who sustained life-threatening injuries. The female passenger, a 28-year-old woman also from Orion died as a result. The infant passenger in the Vue was properly restrained in a child safety seat and was uninjured.

While the crash remains under investigation, police suspect both speed and alcohol played factors in the crash.

Police from the department's Flint post, as well as members of the Venice Township Fire Department, the Corunna Police Department and ambulance service, as well as the Owosso Fire Department Ambulance Service responded to the crash.