Two teens were injured in an explosion at a backyard fire pit in Lapeer over the weekend.

The Lapeer fire chief said the accident was due to the two 13-year-old's using an accelerant to light a bonfire. It happened Saturday night, according to a release from law enforcement.

Both were severely injured after getting critically burned in an explosion "likely caused by gasoline used to start the fire," chief Mike Vogt said.

"Our thoughts are with the injured teens and their families," he said in a statement. "This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of safe fire practices. Always ensure you’re following guidelines to prevent such accidents. Avoid using accelerants such as gasoline or diesel fuel to ignite campfires. Instead, use newspapers, kindling, approved starter logs, and clean-cut firewood."

To keep safe while having a fire, people are encouraged not to use flammable liquids to ignite anything.

Instead, stick to newspapers, safety logs, and clean firewood.

Having extinguishing tools nearby is also encouraged.