Middle School in Wyandotte to close for 'potential Norovirus outbreak'

A middle school in Wyandotte has announced it will close on Wednesday due to a potential Norovirus outbreak.

What we know:

Wilson Middle School announced on social media that on Nov. 19 there will be no classes, as they say is because of a potential Norovirus outbreak.

The closure also included after-school sports and activities.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the closure will extend more into the week. It is also not known how many students and staff were affected by the possible outbreak.

