Miguel Cabrera selected to co-chair commission to boost vaccines

Michigan has a new recruit to promote the state's vaccination efforts: Miguel Cabrera.

The Detroit Tiger and two-time American League MVP volunteered to serve as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission, according to a release from the governor's office.

Cabrera's new role is an important step for the state's messaging about the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine. Both he and his baseball team have offered to produce public service announcements in both English and Spanish that promote the effectiveness of vaccines and safety measures that people should continue taking.

"Based on what I know from getting vaccinated already, the shots are nowhere near as bad as the virus," Cabrera said in a statement. "Our goal with the Commission is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and I hope my support toward that end is successful."

Miggy joins a heavy-hitting list of public figures, like Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha of MSU, and Jamie Brown of the Michigan Nurses Association.

The commission's role is to establish advisory groups that target different segments of Michigan industry and government as it wades through the pandemic. That includes boosting vaccine rates all over the state.

Advertisement

RELATED: Michiganders enjoy their first taste of normalcy with new CDC rule

"The Detroit Tigers are proud to join with Gov. Whitmer and members of the Protect Michigan Commission," Chris Granger, Group President at Ilitch Holdings said. "Together, we urge all Michiganders and fans of the Tigers to get vaccinated and prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that we can return to the full stadiums, arenas, concerts, and sporting events that we all love so much."

Miggy joins a heavy-hitting list of public figures, like Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha of MSU, and Jamie Brown of the Michigan Nurses Association. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Some communities with a language barrier might struggle with finding a vaccine or may be hesitant to schedule an appointment. The state is continuing to roll out more vaccination locations embedded within the community to help overcome skepticism.

So far, about half of the state's adult population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. It's aiming for 70% by the end of the year.