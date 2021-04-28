New CDC rules leave vaccinated outdoor Michiganders enjoying a taste of normalcy

The CDC now says if you're fully vaccinated and meeting up with a small group outside - you don't have to wear a mask.

The announcement was a welcome change for many metro Detroiters who spent their evening outside. For those who are fully vaccinated, the relaxed restrictions are a sign that life is on its way to getting back to normal.

"I think it’s just time going here let’s get going here a little bit," said Thomas Stevens, president Ray's Ice Cream.

The relaxed mask restrictions announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came just in time for folks to enjoy Tuesday's sunshine.

Several people outside Ray's Ice Cream in Royal Oak say they’re fully vaccinated. For them its refreshing to hang out without stressing about wearing a mask.

"I know I was incredibly relieved when I got vaccinated because it would allow me to experience these types of things again," said Tony Jennings. "To be able to hang out with my friends, not worry about anything in general, and just got to experience life again.

"If we have the ability to get out and socialize and get ourselves back to some normalcy we should take advantage of that, I think that’s a great way to entice people that otherwise might not make the decision."

According to the new guidelines- if you're not vaccinated or have only received your first dose, you do need to wear a mask for outdoor gatherings if others in your group are unvaccinated too.

Indoor mask requirements are still the same.

"I am with my kids I know none of us has Covid and we are away from everyone else," said Linda Zitouni. "So we are okay, but if people come close or anything like that, I will for sure, put my mask back on."

The CDC says even if you got the vaccine you should wear a mask at busy outdoor events. This comes as the city of Southfield plans for their summer concert series to start back up in June here on the Civic Center lawn.

"As of right now, we will still be requiring masks," said Samantha Jenkins, recreation planner, city of Southfield. "We also are going to be doing social distancing, probably doing circles on the ground, maybe some fencing."

Jenkins says the new rules could cause confusion for some concertgoers.

"There’s always those people who they see and hear that, and they’re like, 'I don’t have to wear my mask then,' but just because the CDC says one thing, doesn’t mean that Southfield is going to be doing that."

But Jenkins is still excited to give the community some sense of normalcy soon.

"We want to make sure everybody is safe and having a good time," she said.

The new guidelines say regardless if you're vaccinated if you are walking, biking, or running outside just with people you live with, you also don't have to wear a mask.