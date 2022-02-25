Milder weekend and slightly warmer next week

Hope you had a great week! Here's your forecast.

Ready for a mini warmup? After a cold start to your Saturday in the teens, temperatures will warm up to near freezing, compared with the 27-degree day we had Friday.

The stickler is, it will get breezy again, so it may feel chillier than 32 degrees when you factor in the wind chill. the overnight low is a little milder leading into Sunday (22).

Sunday brings more clouds and the threat of snow showers with only minor accumulations. Milder still with a high of 35/13 overnight.

For Monday expect sun and clouds Monday, colder 31/24.

Another opportunity for snow Tuesday, warmer with a high near 39/22 overnight.

Keeping the chance for snow in again Wednesday 34/20.

Becoming breezy Thursday with a high of 36/22, and variably cloudy.

More sun and back on the temperature see-saw Friday. High of 39.