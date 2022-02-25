Expand / Collapse search

Milder weekend and slightly warmer next week

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Slightly Milder Weekend

Snow showers are tapering off this evening, replaced by mostly cloudy skies. Slightly milder temperatures this weekend. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has the rest of your forecast

FOX 2 - Hope you had a great week! Here's your forecast.

Ready for a mini warmup?  After a cold start to your Saturday in the teens, temperatures will warm up to near freezing, compared with the 27-degree day we had Friday.

The stickler is, it will get breezy again, so it may feel chillier than 32 degrees when you factor in the wind chill. the overnight low is a little milder leading into Sunday (22).

Sunday brings more clouds and the threat of snow showers with only minor accumulations. Milder still with a high of 35/13 overnight.

For Monday expect sun and clouds Monday, colder 31/24.

Another opportunity for snow Tuesday, warmer with a high near 39/22 overnight.

Keeping the chance for snow in again Wednesday 34/20.

Becoming breezy Thursday with a high of 36/22, and variably cloudy.

More sun and back on the temperature see-saw Friday. High of 39.