Military appreciation baseball game coming up at Jimmy John’s Field -- How to get tickets

The Brief Military members and their families are invited to enjoy a Beavers vs. Unicorns doubleheader Saturday in Utica. Military members, veterans, and DoD civilians can request up to six tickets to the baseball games.



Military members, veterans, and civilians who work for the Department of Defense can attend a baseball game at Utica's Jimmy John’s Field this weekend.

Servicemembers can request up to six free tickets to Saturday's Beavers vs. Unicorns doubleheader.

Before the games, historic military vehicles will be displayed on the field, and military members will be honored during the National Anthem. After the games, children will have the chance to run the bases.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30, and the first pitch will be thrown out at 5:30 p.m.

Currently serving military members, veterans, and DoD civilian employees can reserve their tickets while supplies last by calling the box office at 248-759-5278 or emailing boxoffice@uspbl.com.