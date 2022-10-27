Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Dearborn

article

Powerball players should make sure they check their receipts if they purchased a lottery ticket in Dearborn - a million dollar win was announced over the night.

While the estimated jackpot has climbed to $800 million, a few cash rewards have already been announced - including one for matching five white balls.

According the Michigan Lottery website, the $1 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Dearborn - on 7000 Greenfield Road.

"I'm happy for the customer! I'm glad I sold it and the next one I hope I sell is the jackpot! $800 million," said store clerk.

The most recent drawing was Wednesday, Oct. 26. The next drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.

So far, there's been two $50,000 winners and 167 $100 winners playing the Powerball in Michigan.

However, the jackpot which has climbed into the hundreds of millions of dollars has remained illusive.