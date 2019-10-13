Expand / Collapse search

Minibike rider, 26, in critical condition after accident

DETROIT - A man, 26, is in critical condition after an accident that happened Sunday afternoon around 4:20 near Washburn Street and Fullerton Avenue. 

Police say the man was on a minibike traveling Northbound on Fullerton and approaching Washburn, when he disregarded a traffic sign and collided with a car. 

The man was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury. He is currently in critical condition. 

The driver of the car was not injured. 