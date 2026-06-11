Miovision traffic data helps drivers using AI connected to city-wide networks

The Brief Miovision AI connects drivers to traffic networks informing them of intersection lights ahead of time. The idea is to improve efficiency by telling drivers what speed to go, to avoid stopping and making more green lights.



Artificial Intelligence traffic cameras will be making the roads safer and helping drivers make better decisions.

The backstory:

Miovision has technology enabled to help it communicate with the intersection, itself by being tied into the city's traffic network.

Kiel Ova is the director of Miovision which is based around the traffic intersection signals, connected to the traffic light sytem.

"This is technology that we have across the City of Detroit and in Washtenaw County where information comes into the vehicle that tells the driver what speed to go, to avoid stopping," he said. "So it's a confirmation you're in the green or how long you will be waiting at a red light."

FOX 2 took a ride down Jefferson with Ova and Miovision to see it first-hand.

"Right now, we see a recommended speed that was confirmation we were in the green," Ova said. "As we come into a few more intersections as we head into downtown, this one will tell us how long we have to wait at this red light."

"This says 26 seconds. It takes away the anxiety of how long you have to wait for that red light."

He says if you are not stopping at intersections you are increasing capacity for everyone else.

"We're tied into the city's network, utilizing the internet," he said. "We are able to receive information from the traffic signal systems and from that we predict out how long the signal is going to last in its current state. "

Watch below for an interview about the ITS America Conference and Expo showcasing how AI and transportation are coming together.