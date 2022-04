article

Update: Plymouth Township police have found missing Kamal Jones and say he is safe.

Plymouth Township police are asking the public's help finding 13-year-old Kamal Emontae Jones.

Kamal had been last seen in the area of Ridge and North Territorial Road at 7:20 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say that he has ADHD and can be very impulsive and may be headed somewhere to access wi-fi on this laptop.