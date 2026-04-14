MISSING: 14-year-old Vaden Haddon has been gone from Pontiac home for 2 weeks

article

Authorities are asking the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who has been gone from his home for two weeks.

The backstory:

Vaden Mychal Haddon has not been seen by his legal guardian since leaving home just before 3 p.m. on March 30, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Haddon does not have a phone on him.

"He has no trackable technology with him such as a cell phone and has had no contact with his legal guardian since he left home," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Vaden is an online student at the Pontiac Academy for Student Success through the Pontiac School District.

He is known to frequent the area of North Sanford and Michigan Avenue in Pontiac.

Vaden is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, has brown eyes and a large afro. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jogging pants with a white stripe.

Anyone who may have seen Vaden, or knows where he is should call the Sheriff’s Office at 248- 858-4950.