Suspect in custody after shots fired at Birmingham rental home following dispute
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired early Saturday following an altercation in Birmingham, police said.
What we know:
Officers received several 911 calls just after 6:15 a.m. reporting gunfire in the 1400 block of East Lincoln Street, near South Adams Road.
Police responded and found shell casings in the area.
The backstory:
Investigators said a party had been advertised on social media at a rental home nearby. Witnesses told officers they heard a verbal altercation followed by multiple gunshots.
Video from nearby homes shows numerous subjects fleeing the residence, police said.
What they're saying:
Officers later located and detained one person believed to have been in possession of a handgun and who fled the scene.
Multiple people have been detained for questioning, according to police.
No injuries were reported.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Michael Simpson at 248-530-1770.
The Source: Information came from the Birmingham Police Department.