Suspect in custody after shots fired at Birmingham rental home following dispute

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The Brief Birmingham police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire around 6:15 a.m. on East Lincoln Street near South Adams Road. Witnesses told officers they heard a verbal altercation followed by multiple gunshots. One suspect was detained, several others were questioned; no injuries were reported.



A suspect is in custody after shots were fired early Saturday following an altercation in Birmingham, police said.

What we know:

Officers received several 911 calls just after 6:15 a.m. reporting gunfire in the 1400 block of East Lincoln Street, near South Adams Road.

Police responded and found shell casings in the area.

The backstory:

Investigators said a party had been advertised on social media at a rental home nearby. Witnesses told officers they heard a verbal altercation followed by multiple gunshots.

Video from nearby homes shows numerous subjects fleeing the residence, police said.

What they're saying:

Officers later located and detained one person believed to have been in possession of a handgun and who fled the scene.

Multiple people have been detained for questioning, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Michael Simpson at 248-530-1770.