Missing 17-year-old Riverview girl believed to be in danger

Police are asking for the public's help finding an endangered missing teenager Summer Marie Johnson of Riverview.

She may suffer from a cognitive impairment and is believed to be in danger according to police. The 17-year-old was last seen leaving Riverview Community High School on foot and does not have a cell phone on her.

Summer Johnson

Summer Johnson is described as white, standing 5 feet, 3 inches and weighing 103 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes and was wearing dark blue jeans, a black jacket, dark colored shirt and a black backpack with a pirate logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverview police at 734-281-4222.

