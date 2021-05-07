Missing 2-year-old from Detroit hasn't been seen since Thursday

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing toddler who was last seen being taken away by his aunt in a silver car on Thursday.

Jordan Lewis, a 2-year-old boy, was reported taken around 11:15 p.m. in the 11600 block of Glastonbury.

A release from Detroit police said his aunt on his dad's side had handed him to another woman.

Jordan was then put in a silver Malibu and was driven away. He has not been seen since then.

He is three feet tall, 25 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a red, white, and black Nike jacket.

He also had a blue Nike shirt, grey and white pajama pants, and grey, green and white socks, and black crocks.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Jordan, they're asked to call DPD's Sixth Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.